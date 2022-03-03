Nile Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.41 crore, up 44.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.41 crore in December 2021 up 44.46% from Rs. 139.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021 down 0.8% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2020.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.10 in December 2020.

Nile shares closed at 541.35 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)