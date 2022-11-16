 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nilachal Refra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 48.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 48.76% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 436.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 44.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.

Nilachal Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.21 0.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.21 0.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.09 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 0.06 0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.34 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.32 0.08
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.31 0.10
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 -0.31 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 -0.31 0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 -0.31 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 -0.31 0.10
Equity Share Capital 20.36 20.36 20.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.15 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.15 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.15 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.15 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

