    Nilachal Refra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 48.76% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 48.76% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 436.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Nilachal Refra shares closed at 44.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.

    Nilachal Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.210.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.210.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.090.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.400.060.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.340.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.320.08
    Other Income0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.310.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.310.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.310.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.310.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.310.10
    Equity Share Capital20.3620.3620.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.150.05
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.150.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.150.05
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.150.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am