Nilachal Refra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 48.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 48.76% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 436.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 44.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.