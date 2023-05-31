Nilachal Refra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 66.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 66.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.92 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.