Nilachal Refra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 66.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 66.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.92 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.
|Nilachal Refractories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.17
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.17
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.03
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.06
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.65
|--
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.24
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.20
|-0.93
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.20
|-0.93
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.20
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-0.20
|-0.93
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-0.20
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-0.20
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|20.36
|20.36
|20.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.10
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.10
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.10
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.10
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited