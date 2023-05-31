English
    Nilachal Refra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 66.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 66.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.92 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.

    Nilachal Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.170.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.170.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.030.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.060.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.07
    Depreciation0.65--0.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.240.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.20-0.93
    Other Income0.030.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-0.20-0.93
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.91-0.20-0.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.91-0.20-0.93
    Tax-0.11--0.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.80-0.20-1.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.80-0.20-1.30
    Equity Share Capital20.3620.3620.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.10-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.10-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.10-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.10-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am