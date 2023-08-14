Nilachal Refra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 89.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 89.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 61.24% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 61.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 35.28 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.