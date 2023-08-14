English
    Nilachal Refra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 89.08% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 89.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 61.24% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 61.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Nilachal Refra shares closed at 35.28 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.

    Nilachal Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.260.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.260.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.090.060.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.340.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.05
    Depreciation--0.65--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.770.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.93-0.32
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.91-0.31
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.91-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.91-0.31
    Tax---0.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.80-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.80-0.31
    Equity Share Capital20.3620.3620.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.39-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.39-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.39-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.39-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilachal Refra #Nilachal Refractories #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

