Nilachal Refra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 94.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Nilachal Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.41 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.41 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.04 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 0.40 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.26 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.34 -0.21
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.34 -0.20
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.34 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.34 -0.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.34 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.34 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 20.36 20.36 20.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.17 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited