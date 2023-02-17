Nilachal Refra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 94.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.89% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.