Nilachal Refra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 94.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.89% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.
|Nilachal Refractories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.41
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.41
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.40
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.26
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.34
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|20.36
|20.36
|20.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited