English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nilachal Refra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 94.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilachal Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Nilachal Refra shares closed at 36.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.89% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.

    Nilachal Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.410.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.410.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.040.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.400.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.260.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.34-0.21
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.34-0.20
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-0.34-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-0.34-0.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.34-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.34-0.20
    Equity Share Capital20.3620.3620.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.17-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.17-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.17-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.17-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilachal Refra #Nilachal Refractories #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:09 pm