Nilachal Refra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 162.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2020 up 162.14% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 67.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 68.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Nilachal Refra shares closed at 30.40 on January 27, 2021 (BSE)