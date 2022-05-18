Nila Spaces Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nila Spaces are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 91.5% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 94.54% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 93.96% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.
Nila Spaces shares closed at 4.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Nila Spaces
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|0.88
|11.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|0.88
|11.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|0.44
|17.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.49
|-4.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.37
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.16
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.61
|-3.40
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.85
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.24
|-1.86
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.24
|-2.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.24
|-2.42
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.19
|-2.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.19
|-2.59
|Equity Share Capital
|39.39
|39.39
|39.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited