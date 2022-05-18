Nila Spaces Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 91.5% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 94.54% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 93.96% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

Nila Spaces shares closed at 4.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)