Nila Spaces Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 27.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2022 down 27.47% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 72.11% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

Nila Spaces EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Nila Spaces shares closed at 3.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.91% over the last 12 months.