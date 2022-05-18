 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nila Spaces Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.5% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Spaces are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 91.5% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 84.47% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

Nila Spaces shares closed at 4.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.29% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.

Nila Spaces
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.00 0.88 11.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.00 0.88 11.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.97 0.44 17.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 0.49 -4.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.37 0.46
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.16 1.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.90 -0.61 -3.40
Other Income 1.05 0.69 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.09 -2.53
Interest 0.04 0.00 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 0.09 -3.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 0.09 -3.09
Tax 0.59 0.01 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 0.08 -3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 0.08 -3.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.00 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.50 0.07 -3.22
Equity Share Capital 39.39 39.39 39.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nila Spaces #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.