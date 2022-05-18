Nila Spaces Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Spaces are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 91.5% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 84.47% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.
Nila Spaces shares closed at 4.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.29% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nila Spaces
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|0.88
|11.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|0.88
|11.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|0.44
|17.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.49
|-4.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.37
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.16
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.61
|-3.40
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.69
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.09
|-2.53
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.09
|-3.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.09
|-3.09
|Tax
|0.59
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|0.08
|-3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|0.08
|-3.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|0.07
|-3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|39.39
|39.39
|39.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited