Nila Spaces Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 91.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 91.5% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 84.47% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

Nila Spaces shares closed at 4.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.29% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.