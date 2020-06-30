Nila Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.81 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.81 crore in March 2020 up 14.69% from Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 62.69% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2020 down 37.89% from Rs. 14.20 crore in March 2019.

Nila Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2019.

Nila Infra shares closed at 4.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -29.20% over the last 12 months.