Nila Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.95 crore, up 53.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.95 crore in March 2019 up 53.88% from Rs. 48.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2019 up 26.11% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in March 2019 up 39.63% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2018.

Nila Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Nila Infra shares closed at 7.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -61.20% over the last 12 months.