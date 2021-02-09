Nila Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore, down 44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore in December 2020 down 44% from Rs. 60.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020 down 62.64% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020 down 33.42% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2019.

Nila Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Nila Infra shares closed at 6.02 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.