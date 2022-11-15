English
    Nila Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore in September 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 24.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 110.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021.

    Nila Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Nila Infra shares closed at 6.70 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.74% over the last 12 months.

    Nila Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9713.5124.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9713.5124.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4015.8933.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.11-5.18-11.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.830.98
    Depreciation0.350.460.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.141.310.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.201.20
    Other Income3.022.933.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.313.134.27
    Interest2.642.924.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.670.210.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.670.210.10
    Tax0.190.160.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.480.060.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.480.060.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.42-0.52-0.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.06-0.46-0.54
    Equity Share Capital39.3939.3939.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
