Nila Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore in September 2022 up 22.14% from Rs. 24.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 110.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021.

Nila Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Nila Infra shares closed at 6.70 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.74% over the last 12 months.