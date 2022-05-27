 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nila Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 123.3% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2021.

Nila Infra shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.

Nila Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.83 23.38 37.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.83 23.38 37.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.50 18.80 32.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.70 0.82 -5.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.89 0.79
Depreciation 0.43 0.48 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.98 0.77 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.06 1.63 8.69
Other Income 3.52 1.98 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.59 3.61 10.10
Interest 3.19 3.07 3.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.40 0.54 6.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.40 0.54 6.14
Tax 0.38 0.14 1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.01 0.41 4.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.01 0.41 4.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.09 -0.17 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.08 0.24 4.65
Equity Share Capital 39.39 39.39 39.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
