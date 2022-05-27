Nila Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 123.3% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2021.
Nila Infra shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.
|Nila Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.83
|23.38
|37.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.83
|23.38
|37.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.50
|18.80
|32.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.70
|0.82
|-5.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.89
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.48
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|0.77
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|1.63
|8.69
|Other Income
|3.52
|1.98
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.59
|3.61
|10.10
|Interest
|3.19
|3.07
|3.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.40
|0.54
|6.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.40
|0.54
|6.14
|Tax
|0.38
|0.14
|1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.01
|0.41
|4.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.01
|0.41
|4.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.09
|-0.17
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.08
|0.24
|4.65
|Equity Share Capital
|39.39
|39.39
|39.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited