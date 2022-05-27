Nila Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 123.3% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 down 52.42% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2021.

Nila Infra shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.