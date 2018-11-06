Nikki Global Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 29.64% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikki Global Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 29.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 135.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
Nikki Global shares closed at 7.35 on November 05, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -42.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nikki Global Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.37
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.37
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.37
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited