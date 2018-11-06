Nikki Global Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 29.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 29.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 135.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Nikki Global shares closed at 7.35 on November 05, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -42.31% over the last 12 months.