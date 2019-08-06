Nikki Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 37.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 37.25% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 306.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Nikki Global shares closed at 6.41 on April 10, 2019 (BSE)