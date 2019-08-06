Nikki Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 37.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikki Global Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 37.25% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 306.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Nikki Global shares closed at 6.41 on April 10, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:54 pm