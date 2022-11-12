Nikhil Adhesive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.69 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.69 crore in September 2022 down 1% from Rs. 198.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 40.38% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2022 down 30.44% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.44 in September 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 207.05 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 156.31% returns over the last 6 months and 191.62% over the last 12 months.