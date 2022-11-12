English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nikhil Adhesive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.69 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikhil Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.69 crore in September 2022 down 1% from Rs. 198.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 40.38% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2022 down 30.44% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2021.

    Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.44 in September 2021.

    Close

    Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 207.05 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 156.31% returns over the last 6 months and 191.62% over the last 12 months.

    Nikhil Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.69224.28198.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.69224.28198.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.05153.59142.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.9338.7627.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.40-0.161.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.044.883.17
    Depreciation1.161.110.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1716.6212.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.959.4810.77
    Other Income0.150.140.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.099.6210.87
    Interest1.451.241.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.658.389.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.658.389.49
    Tax1.422.102.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.236.287.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.236.287.10
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2113.6715.44
    Diluted EPS9.2113.6715.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2113.6715.44
    Diluted EPS9.2113.6715.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Nikhil Adhesive #Nikhil Adhesives #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm