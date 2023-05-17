Nikhil Adhesive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.68 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.68 crore in March 2023 down 26.28% from Rs. 217.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 40.78% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2023 down 21.33% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2022.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.34 in March 2022.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 137.65 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.49% returns over the last 6 months and 65.76% over the last 12 months.