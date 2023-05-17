English
    Nikhil Adhesive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.68 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikhil Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.68 crore in March 2023 down 26.28% from Rs. 217.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 40.78% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2023 down 21.33% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2022.

    Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.34 in March 2022.

    Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 137.65 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.49% returns over the last 6 months and 65.76% over the last 12 months.

    Nikhil Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.68161.81217.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.68161.81217.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.46108.18141.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.9026.6645.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.103.123.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.864.294.11
    Depreciation1.381.561.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8812.3612.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.305.659.78
    Other Income0.100.090.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.405.7410.05
    Interest1.881.741.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.524.008.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.524.008.46
    Tax1.891.102.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.632.906.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.632.906.13
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.6313.34
    Diluted EPS0.790.6313.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.6313.34
    Diluted EPS0.790.6313.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
