Nikhil Adhesive Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikhil Adhesives are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore in March 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 212.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022 down 24.62% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.70 in March 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 853.65 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.50% returns over the last 6 months and 60.94% over the last 12 months.

Nikhil Adhesives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.97 221.21 212.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.97 221.21 212.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.59 167.79 118.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.35 41.28 70.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.06 -13.72 -5.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.11 3.37 3.03
Depreciation 1.11 1.06 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.96 12.41 12.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.78 9.01 12.69
Other Income 0.26 0.15 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.05 9.16 12.93
Interest 1.58 1.40 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.46 7.76 11.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.46 7.76 11.08
Tax 2.33 1.95 2.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.13 5.82 8.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.13 5.82 8.13
Equity Share Capital 4.59 4.59 4.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 12.66 17.70
Diluted EPS 13.34 12.66 17.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 12.66 17.70
Diluted EPS 13.34 12.66 17.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:58 am
