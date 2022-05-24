Nikhil Adhesive Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore in March 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 212.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022 down 24.62% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.70 in March 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 853.65 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.50% returns over the last 6 months and 60.94% over the last 12 months.