Nikhil Adhesive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore in June 2023 down 36.65% from Rs. 224.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2023 down 51.12% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 down 35.6% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.67 in June 2022.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 130.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 51.28% over the last 12 months.