    Nikhil Adhesive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikhil Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.08 crore in June 2023 down 36.65% from Rs. 224.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2023 down 51.12% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 down 35.6% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

    Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.67 in June 2022.

    Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 130.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 51.28% over the last 12 months.

    Nikhil Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.08160.68224.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.08160.68224.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.23118.46153.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.6618.9038.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.14-4.10-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.774.864.88
    Depreciation1.311.381.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4913.8816.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.487.309.48
    Other Income0.130.100.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.607.409.62
    Interest1.511.881.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.105.528.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.105.528.38
    Tax1.031.892.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.073.636.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.073.636.28
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.7913.67
    Diluted EPS0.670.7913.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.7913.67
    Diluted EPS0.670.7913.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

