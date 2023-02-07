Nikhil Adhesive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore, down 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.85% from Rs. 221.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 50.17% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.