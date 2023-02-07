Nikhil Adhesive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore, down 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.85% from Rs. 221.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 50.17% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.66 in December 2021.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 119.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 48.69% over the last 12 months.