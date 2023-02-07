English
    Nikhil Adhesive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore, down 26.85% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nikhil Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.85% from Rs. 221.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 50.17% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.81196.69221.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.81196.69221.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.18122.05167.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.6643.9341.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.122.40-13.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.295.043.37
    Depreciation1.561.161.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3615.1712.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.656.959.01
    Other Income0.090.150.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.747.099.16
    Interest1.741.451.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.005.657.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.005.657.76
    Tax1.101.421.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.904.235.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.904.235.82
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.639.2112.66
    Diluted EPS0.639.2112.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.639.2112.66
    Diluted EPS0.639.2112.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited