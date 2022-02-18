Nikhil Adhesive Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.21 crore, up 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.21 crore in December 2021 up 55.56% from Rs. 142.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2021 down 14.69% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021 down 12.8% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2020.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.84 in December 2020.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 736.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)