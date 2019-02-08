Nikhil Adhesive Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore, up 44.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore in December 2018 up 44.78% from Rs. 68.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 2.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2018 up 17.97% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

Nikhil Adhesive EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2017.

Nikhil Adhesive shares closed at 130.95 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -50.05% over the last 12 months.