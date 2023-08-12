NIITMTS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.94 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.94 crore in June 2023 down 0.55% from Rs. 96.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in June 2023 down 40.49% from Rs. 24.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.97 crore in June 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2022.

NIITMTS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

NIITMTS shares closed at 365.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)