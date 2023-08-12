English
    NIITMTS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.94 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT Learning Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.94 crore in June 2023 down 0.55% from Rs. 96.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in June 2023 down 40.49% from Rs. 24.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.97 crore in June 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2022.

    NIITMTS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

    NIITMTS shares closed at 365.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)

    NIIT Learning Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.94104.28
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations95.94104.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.12
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost51.8348.61
    Depreciation3.772.31
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses36.8839.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2813.65
    Other Income16.9114.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2027.67
    Interest0.200.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.0027.65
    Exceptional Items-0.87-2.58
    P/L Before Tax19.1325.07
    Tax4.41-1.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7226.97
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7226.97
    Equity Share Capital26.9226.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.00
    Diluted EPS1.051.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.092.00
    Diluted EPS1.051.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

