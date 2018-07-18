NIIT Technologies Q1 PAT seen up 6% QoQ to Rs. 91.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects NIIT Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 91.3 crore up 6% quarter-on-quarter (up 78% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 848.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 28.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 142.2 crore.

