NIIT Tech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 544.10 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.10 crore in September 2019 up 12.14% from Rs. 485.20 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.40 crore in September 2019 up 10.82% from Rs. 52.70 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2019 up 9.75% from Rs. 91.30 crore in September 2018.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.42 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.57 in September 2018.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,491.60 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.