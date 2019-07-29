NIIT Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 538.20 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 538.20 crore in June 2019 up 21% from Rs. 444.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in June 2019 down 17.64% from Rs. 135.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.20 crore in June 2019 down 10.77% from Rs. 171.70 crore in June 2018.

NIIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 22.04 in June 2018.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,353.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.