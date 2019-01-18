NIIT Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 521.40 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.40 crore in December 2018 up 26.49% from Rs. 412.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2018 up 20% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.70 crore in December 2018 up 17.8% from Rs. 71.90 crore in December 2017.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.43 in December 2017.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,222.15 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.63% returns over the last 6 months and 73.10% over the last 12 months.