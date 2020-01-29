NIIT Tech Q3 profit jumps 23% to Rs 123 cr

The revenue from operations of NIIT Technologies increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 1,088.2 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.
IT company NIIT Technologies on January 29 reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 123.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 100.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The revenue from operations of NIIT Technologies increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 1,088.2 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.
America, which contributes the biggest chunk of the company's revenue, grew by around 10 per cent, while European business grew by about 23 per cent.
For All Earnings Related News - Click Here
The company recorded the highest growth in profit before tax in the American region followed by Europe.
However, the operational profit of the company declined in India and Asia Pacific region.The company declared a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.