Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Tech Q3 profit jumps 23% to Rs 123 cr

The revenue from operations of NIIT Technologies increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 1,088.2 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT company NIIT Technologies on January 29 reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 123.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 100.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The revenue from operations of NIIT Technologies increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 1,088.2 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 973.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

America, which contributes the biggest chunk of the company's revenue, grew by around 10 per cent, while European business grew by about 23 per cent.

The company recorded the highest growth in profit before tax in the American region followed by Europe.

However, the operational profit of the company declined in India and Asia Pacific region.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #Business #NIIT Technologies #Results

