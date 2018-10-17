NIIT Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore, up 23.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore in September 2018 up 23.09% from Rs. 737.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.80 crore in September 2018 up 52.52% from Rs. 73.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.20 crore in September 2018 up 50.23% from Rs. 88.00 crore in September 2017.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.94 in September 2017.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,139.35 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 25.11% returns over the last 6 months and 82.06% over the last 12 months.