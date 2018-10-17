App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:56 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:56 PM IST

NIIT Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore, up 23.09% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore in September 2018 up 23.09% from Rs. 737.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.80 crore in September 2018 up 52.52% from Rs. 73.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.20 crore in September 2018 up 50.23% from Rs. 88.00 crore in September 2017.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.94 in September 2017.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,139.35 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 25.11% returns over the last 6 months and 82.06% over the last 12 months.

NIIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 907.40 824.90 737.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 907.40 824.90 737.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.10 2.70 18.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.30 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 534.60 483.70 431.90
Depreciation 31.90 31.20 34.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.50 207.30 164.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.20 100.30 88.00
Other Income 22.60 22.00 8.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.80 122.30 96.20
Interest 1.80 2.00 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.00 120.30 93.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.00 120.30 93.70
Tax 36.30 29.90 20.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.70 90.40 73.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.70 90.40 73.30
Minority Interest -4.90 -4.60 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.80 85.80 73.30
Equity Share Capital 61.60 61.50 61.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.17 13.96 10.94
Diluted EPS 17.94 13.80 10.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.17 13.96 10.94
Diluted EPS 17.94 13.80 10.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:54 pm

