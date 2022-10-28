NIIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.32 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.32 crore in September 2022 up 22.31% from Rs. 111.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.21 crore in September 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 51.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2022 down 61.04% from Rs. 63.56 crore in September 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in September 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 281.30 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.