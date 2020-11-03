NIIT Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore, down 22.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore in September 2020 down 22.38% from Rs. 111.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2020 down 93.49% from Rs. 199.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.21 crore in September 2020 down 52.08% from Rs. 67.21 crore in September 2019.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.88 in September 2019.

NIIT shares closed at 137.85 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 67.19% returns over the last 6 months and 41.17% over the last 12 months.