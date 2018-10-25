NIIT Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore, up 5.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore in September 2018 up 5.19% from Rs. 90.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.37 crore in September 2018 up 184.91% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.20 crore in September 2018 up 73.45% from Rs. 22.60 crore in September 2017.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2017.

NIIT shares closed at 71.25 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.78% over the last 12 months.