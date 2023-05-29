NIIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, down 78.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2023 down 78.78% from Rs. 118.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2023 down 114.62% from Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 102.73% from Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2022.
NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.
|NIIT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.17
|151.10
|118.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.17
|151.10
|118.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.18
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.35
|78.31
|64.10
|Depreciation
|2.65
|5.05
|6.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.36
|62.63
|55.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.34
|4.92
|-7.00
|Other Income
|13.06
|28.26
|60.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.27
|33.18
|53.19
|Interest
|0.18
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.45
|32.98
|52.98
|Exceptional Items
|-1.02
|-0.52
|-1.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.47
|32.46
|51.49
|Tax
|5.11
|4.23
|-19.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.58
|28.24
|70.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.24
|-0.23
|-0.13
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.34
|28.01
|70.75
|Equity Share Capital
|26.91
|26.91
|26.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|2.08
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|2.05
|5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|2.08
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|2.05
|5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited