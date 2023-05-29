NIIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, down 78.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2023 down 78.78% from Rs. 118.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2023 down 114.62% from Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 102.73% from Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2022.

NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.