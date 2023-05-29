English
    NIIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, down 78.78% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2023 down 78.78% from Rs. 118.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2023 down 114.62% from Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 102.73% from Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2022.

    NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.

    NIIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.17151.10118.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.17151.10118.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.180.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.3578.3164.10
    Depreciation2.655.056.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3662.6355.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.344.92-7.00
    Other Income13.0628.2660.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.2733.1853.19
    Interest0.180.200.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.4532.9852.98
    Exceptional Items-1.02-0.52-1.49
    P/L Before Tax-5.4732.4651.49
    Tax5.114.23-19.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.5828.2470.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.24-0.23-0.13
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.3428.0170.75
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.9126.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.772.085.29
    Diluted EPS-0.772.055.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.772.085.29
    Diluted EPS-0.772.055.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

