NIIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 108.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022 up 522.54% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2022 up 132.99% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 470.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.18% returns over the last 6 months and 157.72% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.64 120.91 108.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.64 120.91 108.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.05 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.03 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.10 65.93 46.54
Depreciation 6.20 4.30 6.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.24 51.24 55.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.00 -0.64 0.11
Other Income 60.19 17.14 18.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.19 16.50 18.67
Interest 0.21 0.22 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.98 16.29 18.24
Exceptional Items -1.49 -0.57 -10.11
P/L Before Tax 51.49 15.71 8.13
Tax -19.39 3.92 -4.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.88 11.79 12.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.13 -0.85 -1.34
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.75 10.94 11.37
Equity Share Capital 26.77 26.73 28.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.29 0.82 0.80
Diluted EPS 5.12 0.80 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.29 0.82 0.80
Diluted EPS 5.12 0.80 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 05:04 pm
