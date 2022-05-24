NIIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 108.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022 up 522.54% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2022 up 132.99% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 470.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.18% returns over the last 6 months and 157.72% over the last 12 months.