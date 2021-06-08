NIIT Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore, up 19.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore in March 2021 up 19.49% from Rs. 91.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2021 up 129.45% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021 down 37.6% from Rs. 40.85 crore in March 2020.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2020.

NIIT shares closed at 253.05 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.26% returns over the last 6 months and 179.15% over the last 12 months.