NIIT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in March 2020 down 13.64% from Rs. 105.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2020 down 740.78% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.85 crore in March 2020 up 87.21% from Rs. 21.82 crore in March 2019.
NIIT shares closed at 88.60 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.
|NIIT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.12
|101.02
|105.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.12
|101.02
|105.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|1.33
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|0.24
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.87
|46.82
|40.62
|Depreciation
|9.57
|8.66
|5.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.21
|43.73
|56.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|0.24
|1.87
|Other Income
|35.21
|37.63
|14.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.28
|37.87
|16.24
|Interest
|1.64
|1.49
|4.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.64
|36.38
|11.33
|Exceptional Items
|-77.81
|--
|0.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.17
|36.38
|11.89
|Tax
|-10.37
|2.82
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.80
|33.56
|11.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.79
|-1.08
|-5.14
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.59
|32.48
|6.02
|Equity Share Capital
|28.30
|28.30
|33.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.73
|1.98
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.73
|1.97
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.73
|1.97
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.73
|1.97
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
