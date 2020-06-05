NIIT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in March 2020 down 13.64% from Rs. 105.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2020 down 740.78% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.85 crore in March 2020 up 87.21% from Rs. 21.82 crore in March 2019.

NIIT shares closed at 88.60 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.