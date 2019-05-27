NIIT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.95 crore, up 6.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.95 crore in March 2019 up 6.2% from Rs. 97.88 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019 down 303.59% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.33% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2018.
NIIT shares closed at 102.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 3.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|NIIT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.95
|92.25
|97.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.95
|92.25
|97.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.86
|1.80
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.14
|0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.32
|41.46
|36.96
|Depreciation
|5.57
|6.26
|5.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.39
|45.67
|46.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|-2.80
|6.90
|Other Income
|14.65
|4.87
|12.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.34
|2.07
|19.57
|Interest
|4.91
|4.84
|4.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.43
|-2.78
|14.99
|Exceptional Items
|-19.44
|--
|-10.34
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.01
|-2.78
|4.65
|Tax
|0.72
|0.17
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.73
|-2.95
|4.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.73
|-2.95
|4.29
|Equity Share Capital
|33.47
|33.42
|33.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.18
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.18
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.18
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.18
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited