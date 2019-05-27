NIIT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.95 crore, up 6.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.95 crore in March 2019 up 6.2% from Rs. 97.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019 down 303.59% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.33% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2018.

NIIT shares closed at 102.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 3.76% over the last 12 months.