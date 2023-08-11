English
    NIIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.07 crore, down 81.02% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.07 crore in June 2023 down 81.02% from Rs. 137.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 82.19% from Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2023 down 71.79% from Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022.

    NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    NIIT shares closed at 78.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -77.87% returns over the last 6 months and -77.53% over the last 12 months.

    NIIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0725.17137.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0725.17137.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.150.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1523.3573.73
    Depreciation2.452.654.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6016.3662.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.16-17.34-4.15
    Other Income16.2913.0615.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.13-4.2711.29
    Interest0.220.180.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.91-4.4511.06
    Exceptional Items-0.29-1.02-0.53
    P/L Before Tax1.62-5.4710.53
    Tax0.065.110.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.57-10.589.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.140.24-1.53
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.43-10.348.01
    Equity Share Capital26.9226.9126.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.770.60
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.770.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.770.60
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.770.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

