NIIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.41 crore, up 45.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.41 crore in June 2022 up 45.89% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022 down 26.16% from Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 380.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 22.33% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.41 118.64 94.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.41 118.64 94.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.10 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.73 64.10 54.96
Depreciation 4.91 6.20 5.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.89 55.24 38.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.15 -7.00 -4.88
Other Income 15.44 60.19 21.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.29 53.19 16.53
Interest 0.23 0.21 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.06 52.98 16.25
Exceptional Items -0.53 -1.49 --
P/L Before Tax 10.53 51.49 16.25
Tax 0.99 -19.39 4.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.54 70.88 12.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.53 -0.13 -2.79
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.01 70.75 9.38
Equity Share Capital 26.81 26.77 26.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 5.29 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.58 5.12 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 5.29 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.58 5.12 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
