NIIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.41 crore, up 45.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.41 crore in June 2022 up 45.89% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022 down 26.16% from Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 380.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 22.33% over the last 12 months.