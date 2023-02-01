 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore, up 24.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 120.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 155.93% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2022 up 83.8% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2021.

NIIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.10 136.32 120.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.10 136.32 120.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.16 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.31 76.98 65.93
Depreciation 5.05 4.93 4.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.63 58.40 51.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.92 -4.15 -0.64
Other Income 28.26 23.98 17.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.18 19.83 16.50
Interest 0.20 0.21 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.98 19.62 16.29
Exceptional Items -0.52 0.07 -0.57
P/L Before Tax 32.46 19.69 15.71
Tax 4.23 1.32 3.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.24 18.37 11.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.23 -0.16 -0.85
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.01 18.21 10.94
Equity Share Capital 26.91 26.89 26.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.36 0.82
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.32 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.35 0.82
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.32 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited