    NIIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore, up 24.97% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 120.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 155.93% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2022 up 83.8% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2021.

    NIIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.10136.32120.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.10136.32120.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.160.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.3176.9865.93
    Depreciation5.054.934.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.6358.4051.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.92-4.15-0.64
    Other Income28.2623.9817.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1819.8316.50
    Interest0.200.210.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9819.6216.29
    Exceptional Items-0.520.07-0.57
    P/L Before Tax32.4619.6915.71
    Tax4.231.323.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.2418.3711.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.23-0.16-0.85
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0118.2110.94
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.8926.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.360.82
    Diluted EPS2.051.320.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.350.82
    Diluted EPS2.051.320.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited