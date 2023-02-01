NIIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore, up 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.10 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 120.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 155.93% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2022 up 83.8% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2021.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

