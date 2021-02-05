NIIT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore in December 2020 down 7.96% from Rs. 101.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2020 down 82.16% from Rs. 32.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.79 crore in December 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 46.53 crore in December 2019.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2019.

NIIT shares closed at 198.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.53% returns over the last 6 months and 99.20% over the last 12 months.